Focus set on youth

/ Front page / News

MINISTER for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou, says the ministry's 2017-2018 National Budget submission is more focused on the development of youths living in the urban areas.

"We have utilised our budget, but as for our ministry our budget is still small and we would like to request for more," Mr Tuitubou said.

"The focus is on the multiple portfolios that we look after and that is youth and sports development.

"We have seen that we have concentrated more on the rural and maritime youths, but in the next budget we will more concentrate on our urban youths."

Mr Tuitubou stated sports development always played a positive role in the lives of youths living in the rural and maritime areas.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports received $16.4 million in the last budget.

About $0.6m to upgrade youth training centres in Naleba, Naqere, Valelevu, Sigatoka and Yavitu with an additional sum of $1.4 million provided for youth development and training.

There was $1m under construction of rural sports complex and an additional $0.2m for rural sports ground fields to develop international standard sporting facilities in rural communities.