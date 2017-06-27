Fiji Time: 3:19 PM on Tuesday 27 June

Competition for top spots heats up

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

COMPETITION is getting tougher for the remaining 21 contestants as they head into the second round of elimination of Kaila! Star Search 2017 this Thursday.

Show co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the show this week would be better than last week.

"We were overwhelmed with the first show and the turnout. In this week's show, we are expecting a step up from last week. The competition is getting tougher," Vakadewavosa said.

Six contestants will be eliminated at this week's show after a wild card entry by one of the female contestants.

"We have a wild card, who came in. We are set to have a really tough show this week," he said.

"The contestants are all ready with their songs. They are just perfecting it. On Wednesday, we will have our final round in time for our show on Thursday."

Vakadewavosa thanked the sponsors, Damodar Group, The Fiji Times and the Hibiscus Events Group.

"I wish to thank all supporting partners for setting the platform and providing an opportunity for these wonderful super talents to come and perform and showcase their talents.

"It's going to be a great show. We urge everyone to get their tickets early. It was a full house last Thursday. We could not get everyone to come in. We had close to 300 people there. We had to turn back a lot of people and we had to close the door."

* Tickets to the show can be bought from Village 6

cinemas at $3.50.








