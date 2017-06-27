Future rests on how we treat planet — Koya

/ Front page / News

THE future of the Pacific rests on the choices we make and how we care for our environment and oceans.

This was the message from Industry, Trade, Tourism and Lands Minister Faiyaz Koya while opening the Science Technology and Resources (STAR) Network 2017 conference in Nadi yesterday.

He said conferences such as STAR were critical to developing climate change and conservation discussions on the region.

"The Fijian Government recognises the importance and impacts of conferences such as STAR Network, which was founded in 1984 as a joint initiative between SOPAC and the IOC and UNESCO," Mr Koya said.

"These forums play a vital role in mapping out local and regional adaptation programs to further our collective struggles against the unforgiving effects of climate change. With the upcoming COP 23 which will be presided over by Fiji in Germany, the need for a collective focus on showcasing climate action initiatives and innovation is all the more relevant here and now.

"The future of the whole Pacific rests on all of our shoulders and we need to manoeuvre ourselves likewise to ensure that viable advancements are experienced now, tomorrow and onwards to effectively address this world threatening risk."

The conference is supported by the Geoscience Division of the Pacific Community (SPC), Standard Concrete Industries (Fiji), XINFA Mines (Fiji) and the UNDP neglected development minerals project.