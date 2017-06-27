Fiji Time: 3:19 PM on Tuesday 27 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Computer gifts for special school

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

GIVING back to the country of his birth as the president of Rotary Club of Hilo, Hawaii, has been a life-changer for former Fiji resident Steve Handy Jr.

Yesterday, the former St Thomas High School student and members of the Rotary Club of Hilo gave five brand new computers to the Nadi Special School during International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking celebrations at the school.

"We have been coming to Fiji for the past ten years and in that time we have spent about $400,000 on projects that have benefited the most impoverished of communities," he shared.

"You all have the potential to live productive lives and can make meaningful contributions to society as long as you can say no to drugs," he said while addressing students.

Mr Handy said during their visit to the school, the Rotary members noticed there was only one oven in the vocational training centre.

"We went and bought another two stoves with ovens because we believe that if the girls at Nadi Special School can learn how to cook and bake, they could either start their business or, at the very least, look after themselves."

Nadi Special School headteacher Reena Devi said the Rotary Club of Hilo made significant contributions to the school.

"They built a double-storey building which will house a specialist centre for the hearing-impaired and two new classrooms, they have given us farming implements, donated these computers and also given two ovens for the girls vocational education program," Ms Devi said.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking will be observed at the school throughout this week.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65060.6316
JPY 55.571952.5719
GBP 0.38460.3766
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68060.6476
AUD 0.65060.6256
USD 0.49300.4760

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 20 years for Cokanauto
  2. Robbery turns fatal
  3. 'She can't see beyond politics'
  4. Cokanauto convicted
  5. Rookie of the Year
  6. Youth leader quizzed
  7. Minister challenges scientists at dialogue
  8. Minister encourages public to organise sporting activities
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Reddy: Protect children

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  7. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)