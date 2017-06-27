Computer gifts for special school

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Steve Handy Jr, fourth from right, with students and staff of Nadi Special School during the hand over of computers yesterday. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

GIVING back to the country of his birth as the president of Rotary Club of Hilo, Hawaii, has been a life-changer for former Fiji resident Steve Handy Jr.

Yesterday, the former St Thomas High School student and members of the Rotary Club of Hilo gave five brand new computers to the Nadi Special School during International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking celebrations at the school.

"We have been coming to Fiji for the past ten years and in that time we have spent about $400,000 on projects that have benefited the most impoverished of communities," he shared.

"You all have the potential to live productive lives and can make meaningful contributions to society as long as you can say no to drugs," he said while addressing students.

Mr Handy said during their visit to the school, the Rotary members noticed there was only one oven in the vocational training centre.

"We went and bought another two stoves with ovens because we believe that if the girls at Nadi Special School can learn how to cook and bake, they could either start their business or, at the very least, look after themselves."

Nadi Special School headteacher Reena Devi said the Rotary Club of Hilo made significant contributions to the school.

"They built a double-storey building which will house a specialist centre for the hearing-impaired and two new classrooms, they have given us farming implements, donated these computers and also given two ovens for the girls vocational education program," Ms Devi said.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking will be observed at the school throughout this week.