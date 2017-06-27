Minister challenges scientists at dialogue

/ Front page / News

GEOSCIENTISTS at a forum in Nadi were challenged to find solutions to address development issues in the Pacific.

Industry, Trade, Tourism and Lands Minister Faiyaz Koya made the comment at the opening of the Science Technology and Resources (STAR) Network conference in Nadi yesterday.

"Therefore, at the end of this conference, I look forward to concrete resolutions being reached to outline the value in refreshing and animating scientific alliances to showcase useful work, techniques and instrumentation that may be adapted to address development issues of the Pacific region," Mr Koya said.

"This is by no means a small undertaking; it requires a collaborative effort on all your parts to ensure that the Pacific realises opportunities for sustainable ocean development focusing on targeted growth that can be measured upon scientific principles and data.

"The state of health of the oceans and climate change are two major challenges facing the world at the moment whereby the causes are similar for both the oceans and climate change.

"For this very reason, I urge you all to take these into account in all your deliberations."