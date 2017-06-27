Finau: EIAs vital

/ Front page / News

ENVIRONMENT impact assessments (EIAs) are critical to development plans in the Pacific and Fiji because of the fragility of ecosystems in the region, says Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources permanent secretary Malakai Finau.

"EIAs are very important because they ensure impacts during the construction of the development or during the development activity itself are not detrimental to the environment," he said.

"And this is also very important in the context of geological resources.

"In the development of geo natural resources — deep sea mineral resource mining or the extraction of sand and gravel from waterways — there is potential for damage to the environment because of the excavation work and disruptive nature of works."

Mr Finau is the chairman of the Science Technology and Resources (STAR) Network, an annual conference of geoscientists and related sciences who are discussing geo-resources in the Pacific, cyclones and coastal hazards, Pacific volcanic hazards, deep-sea minerals, hydrogeology and geographic information systems and remote sensing.

STAR is holding its 2017 conference at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.

