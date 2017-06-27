Fiji Time: 3:19 PM on Tuesday 27 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Finau: EIAs vital

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

ENVIRONMENT impact assessments (EIAs) are critical to development plans in the Pacific and Fiji because of the fragility of ecosystems in the region, says Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources permanent secretary Malakai Finau.

"EIAs are very important because they ensure impacts during the construction of the development or during the development activity itself are not detrimental to the environment," he said.

"And this is also very important in the context of geological resources.

"In the development of geo natural resources — deep sea mineral resource mining or the extraction of sand and gravel from waterways — there is potential for damage to the environment because of the excavation work and disruptive nature of works."

Mr Finau is the chairman of the Science Technology and Resources (STAR) Network, an annual conference of geoscientists and related sciences who are discussing geo-resources in the Pacific, cyclones and coastal hazards, Pacific volcanic hazards, deep-sea minerals, hydrogeology and geographic information systems and remote sensing.

STAR is holding its 2017 conference at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.

During the week-long forum, papers on geo-resources in the Pacific, cyclones and coastal hazards, volcanic hazards, deep-sea minerals, hydrogeology and geographic information systems will be discussed.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65060.6316
JPY 55.571952.5719
GBP 0.38460.3766
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68060.6476
AUD 0.65060.6256
USD 0.49300.4760

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 20 years for Cokanauto
  2. Robbery turns fatal
  3. 'She can't see beyond politics'
  4. Cokanauto convicted
  5. Rookie of the Year
  6. Youth leader quizzed
  7. Minister challenges scientists at dialogue
  8. Minister encourages public to organise sporting activities
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Reddy: Protect children

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  7. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)