Training for vendors

LABASA market vendors will have the opportunity to be connected to providers of financial services during their financial seminar and fair at the market this week.

The training activities with market vendors are conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with local governments, UN women and regional banks as part of the markets for change project.

In an interview, UNDP's training and research co-ordinator, Cema Bolabola said municipal markets in Fiji provided an important urban space for thousands of small businesspeople from both urban and rural communities to trade as market vendors.

"Women make up the majority from 79 to 95 per cent of these vendors," she said.

Ms Bolabola said majority of the market vendors lacked the capacity to strengthen their business and attain economic security through better financial education, progressive business skills and practices, timely information and access to financial services.

"In addition, the livelihood of market vendors are unprotected that their income and livelihood suffer heavy losses in any natural disaster," she said.

"Interventions needed to be organised in order to connect market vendors to providers of financial services such as providers of banking facilities, microfinance, micro-insurance and superannuation, as well as bring information about financial sevices to market vendors at municipal markets."

Ms Bolabola said market vendors, especially rural producers and part-time market vendors needed more support to access financial services.

"This cluster of market vendors sell one to two days a week and rarely get appropriate and user friendly information on financial services let alone afford the high cost of physical access to financial services," she said.

"The training program Market Business Education is designed to build the financial literacy and business competencies of market vendors, especially women and enable them to access financial services."