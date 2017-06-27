Fiji Time: 3:19 PM on Tuesday 27 June

'Say no to drugs,' students told

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

IN raising awareness on the issue of drug abuse, students of Qawa Primary School in Labasa organised a drug awareness week at the school yesterday.

The goal of this campaign is to raise awareness, inspire and mobilise support for drugs control, anti-substance abuse, prevention of HIV and AIDS, the elimination of child abuse and elimination of issues related to women and all children.

Students were reminded to say, no to drugs and not be influenced by friends who offered them drugs for free.

School Headteacher, Mahendra Pratap, reminded students of the importance of living a healthy life.

"Think carefully before experimenting with drugs," he said.

Mr Pratap said children valued friendship and bonding above all other things.

"Most children feel that it is important to do things that their friends do so that they can be accepted by them," he said.

"It is not uncool to say no to drugs and try not to be influenced by friends who offer you drugs for free thinking that you can stop anytime you want."

Mr Pratap told students not to underestimate the control of drugs.

"Once you start it will become impossible to stop and drug abusers' actions do not only hurt themselves but, their loved ones and friends who care about them will suffer too," he said.








