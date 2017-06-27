/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Candidates for census recruitment during the numeracy test at Kshatriya Hall in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

THERE will be more job opportunities for school leavers in the North with the census recruitment drive for enumerators and supervisors beginning today.

The Bureau of Statistics is expected to recruit 211 people for the North drive, who will conduct the actual counting in September.

The recruitment is being held at the Kshatriya Hall in Labasa.

In an interview, Bureau of Statistics census recruitment team leader, Filomena Vatuwaliwali said they needed more people for the recruitment drive.

"We are aiming for a total of 3000 and more people Fiji-wide to be recruited and a total of 211 from the North together with 60 reserves," she said.

Mrs Vatuwaliwali said the 60 reserves would replace some of the 211 successful applicants if they were unable to turn up during the week of census.

"These applicants will undergo tests during the recruitment. There is a series of four tests for applicants. One is a literacy test so that we can see their ability to read, a numeracy test to see how well they can count, and basic tablet test just to see how well they know about tablets and its usage. The fourth is a physical fitness test."

She said the recruitment would be an opportunity for school leavers to find jobs.

"It's a good employment opportunity for school leavers as we do not require any qualifications as long as they can speak English and other languages well, undergo the tests and pass, the successful candidate will then be recommended to be appointed from August."

She said all the recruitment processes were in accordance with Government reforms.