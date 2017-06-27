Good deeds at Eid

/ Front page / News

EID is an auspicious and religious festival characterised by the renewal of faith, says Macuata Muslim League Fiji president, Hazeem Hussain.

Mr Hussain said the festival marked a commitment to family and community and the forgiveness of sins and enmity.

"Eid is an occasion of happiness and thanksgiving at having being able to receive the blessed month of Ramadan and get closer to Allah through his mercy and forgiveness," he said.

Mr Hussain said the day occurred after the spiritual month of Ramadan and it was a special day for all Muslims.

"This is a time where women prepare their households, shop, clean and cook delicious Eid sweets that will be shared with family, friends and invited guests," he said.

"This day is also about supporting and helping the less fortunate and making sure that they also celebrate, or are part of the Eid festivity."

For Abdul Latif and his family of Siberia, Eid is a time to reach out to the poor and seek forgiveness from family and friends and start off with a new beginning.

"This is a time when we gather together as families and renew our trust, share gifts and eat together to mark the special day," he said.

Mr Latif said Eid was celebrated only once every year and would be marked as an important day for the Islamic community.

"The Quran states that this is a blessed month where we do good deeds during Ramadan and all our bad habits are cast away."