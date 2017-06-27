Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Azkiya Mohammed serves sweets at her home in Suva yesterday. Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr after a month-long fasting. Picture: JONA KONATACI

POLITICAL parties have sent their best wishes to the Muslim community in Fiji as they celebrate Eid.

Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Ro Teimumu Kepa said the universal message for Eid could resonate with all humans.

"The month of Ramadan that heralds the Eid Festival is dedicated to the cause of seeking divine intervention and spiritual healing. It is the time people seek redemption in the goodness of humanity," she said.

"The message of Eid is to realise the attributes of noble citizenry and render selfless service to fellow humans.

"This is reflected in the philanthropic activities and service to education and social services in Fiji by the followers of Islam".

Ro Teimumu said she hoped the universal acceptance and celebration of Eid and its essence would unite and propel our people into the pathway of divinity, common good and salvation".

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said Eid was a time of joy and reflection.

"In our multi-ethnic, multicultural and multi-religious country, Eid is a significant event. It is culmination of practice of self-discipline, increased prayers and charity towards all, especially our under-privileged and less fortunate. The celebration of Eid symbolises unity, mutual coexistence and patriotism," Prof Prasad says.

"Once again the NFP sincerely wishes our Muslim community a blessed and joyous Eid al-Fitr and may it bring them good health and prosperity."