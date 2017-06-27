Fiji Time: 3:19 PM on Tuesday 27 June

'She can't see beyond politics'

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa cannot see beyond politics after her comments on International Yoga Day celebrated in Suva last week.

In a statement released last week, Ro Teimumu said yoga must be introduced as part of the staple school physical education program and not a one-day show as held last week.

She claimed students were the ones who made up the numbers at Albert Park for the celebration.

Ro Teimumu also claimed it was sheer child abuse and waste of resources.

"The nature of unplanned student involvement chews up the school resources and student study time. What was to be a half-day event turned into a full-day away from the school given the fact that by the time students got back to their respective schools, it would have been the end of the school day," said Ro Teimumu Kepa.

Dr Reddy said the International Yoga Day was an annual event that was celebrated in Nausori last year.

"Today (yesterday) is International Day against Drug Abuse. Didn't we do a national launch in Kinoya? It was the same thing we did for yoga. Every year, we do it. Last year, we did it in Nausori," he said.

"She can say what she wants to say, but we are saying we are responsible for developing our children. We will ensure that we give our children the best.

"These are innocent children.

"It is rather unfortunate that she can't see beyond politics," Dr Reddy added.








