Fiji Time: 3:19 PM on Tuesday 27 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this story from a friend.

I have a friend, who is very good to his employees.

Today (yesterday), he was looking angry and worried. To coin a new word, he was "wongry".

I asked him what the problem was and he said: "My employees borrow money during the week and I cut it during pay week.

"One of them always has the excuse that a family had died, bro ... he has been to so many funerals, I wonder, if he will soon be the only one in the family left."

Then, I said: "So stop giving them the money."

He said: "You know me, I have a very soft heart."

I said: "OK OK, you are not helping them by giving the money."

He said: "Yes very true, one thing I'm worried about."

Me : "What?"

Him: "Soon all his family will be dead and his next excuse will be a neighbour has passed away, soon he will also have no neighbours."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65060.6316
JPY 55.571952.5719
GBP 0.38460.3766
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68060.6476
AUD 0.65060.6256
USD 0.49300.4760

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 20 years for Cokanauto
  2. Robbery turns fatal
  3. 'She can't see beyond politics'
  4. Cokanauto convicted
  5. Rookie of the Year
  6. Youth leader quizzed
  7. Minister challenges scientists at dialogue
  8. Minister encourages public to organise sporting activities
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Reddy: Protect children

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  7. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)