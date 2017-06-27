Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this story from a friend.

I have a friend, who is very good to his employees.

Today (yesterday), he was looking angry and worried. To coin a new word, he was "wongry".

I asked him what the problem was and he said: "My employees borrow money during the week and I cut it during pay week.

"One of them always has the excuse that a family had died, bro ... he has been to so many funerals, I wonder, if he will soon be the only one in the family left."

Then, I said: "So stop giving them the money."

He said: "You know me, I have a very soft heart."

I said: "OK OK, you are not helping them by giving the money."

He said: "Yes very true, one thing I'm worried about."

Me : "What?"

Him: "Soon all his family will be dead and his next excuse will be a neighbour has passed away, soon he will also have no neighbours."