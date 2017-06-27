Fiji Time: 3:19 PM on Tuesday 27 June

Reddy: Protect children

Litia Cava
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

ALL homes in this country should be mobilised to protect our children, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

While addressing students, teachers and parents at the opening of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADAIT) at Kalabu Primary School in Nasinu yesterday, Dr Reddy emphasised child protection.

"Drug abuse has been in existence but the worrying trend is that it is slowly encircling its tentacles towards our innocent children," Dr Reddy said.

"We need to eliminate that and cleanse our society of drugs and that is the very reason this campaign is important."

When questioned on the latest number of students who are involved in drug abuse, Dr Reddy said: "Let us not dig up the numbers and dramatise and create emotions".

Dr Reddy also stressed the role of parents.

"Our children react to situations at home and take refuge in bad habits when they realise that no one gives them time at home."

According to the ministry's website, cigarette smoking tops the list of drug and substance abuse cases recorded in schools last year with 144 cases last year.

The theme for IDADAIT this year is "Our Health, Our Life, Our Responsibility".








