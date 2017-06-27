Fiji Time: 3:19 PM on Tuesday 27 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Minister encourages public to organise sporting activities

Litia Cava
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

MEMBERS of the public are encouraged to organise and be part of sporting activities this Friday.

Minister for Youth and Sports and Laisenia Tuitubou said the National Sports and Wellness holiday was aimed at promoting the benefits of sports through healthy living.

Mr Tuitubou said the ministry together with the Health Ministry had organised 14 venues for sports activities around the country.

Mr Tuitubou said his ministry had allocated $30,000 for this national event.

"The ministry is reviewing the national sports and physical activity and through the revised policy, sports and physical activity will be harnessed to achieve its full impact as a generator and social change," Mr Tuitubou said.

"The revised policy supports mass participation or community-based activities as they easily lead to producing a healthier population since sport and physical activity have positive effects on both individuals, the community and society in general."

The National Sports and Wellness Day will be celebrated on Friday with the theme "Fiji, Let's Get Moving Together".








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65060.6316
JPY 55.571952.5719
GBP 0.38460.3766
EUR 0.43900.4270
NZD 0.68060.6476
AUD 0.65060.6256
USD 0.49300.4760

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 20 years for Cokanauto
  2. Robbery turns fatal
  3. 'She can't see beyond politics'
  4. Cokanauto convicted
  5. Rookie of the Year
  6. Youth leader quizzed
  7. Minister challenges scientists at dialogue
  8. Minister encourages public to organise sporting activities
  9. Flotsam and Jetsam
  10. Reddy: Protect children

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  7. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)