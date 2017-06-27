Minister encourages public to organise sporting activities

/ Front page / News

MEMBERS of the public are encouraged to organise and be part of sporting activities this Friday.

Minister for Youth and Sports and Laisenia Tuitubou said the National Sports and Wellness holiday was aimed at promoting the benefits of sports through healthy living.

Mr Tuitubou said the ministry together with the Health Ministry had organised 14 venues for sports activities around the country.

Mr Tuitubou said his ministry had allocated $30,000 for this national event.

"The ministry is reviewing the national sports and physical activity and through the revised policy, sports and physical activity will be harnessed to achieve its full impact as a generator and social change," Mr Tuitubou said.

"The revised policy supports mass participation or community-based activities as they easily lead to producing a healthier population since sport and physical activity have positive effects on both individuals, the community and society in general."

The National Sports and Wellness Day will be celebrated on Friday with the theme "Fiji, Let's Get Moving Together".