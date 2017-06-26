Fiji to host 2027 Games

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:49PM FIJI will be ready to host the 2021 Pacific Games after following Tonga's withdrawal as venue of the 2018 games.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said it wouldn't be a good idea for Fiji to host next year's games because we don't have the time to prepare.

"We cannot afford to rush in and host the game because we don't have the facility and we need to upgrade the ones that we have," Tuitubou said.

He said Fiji has successfully hosted two games and with the given time frame 2027 is the best time to host another.

"We can have the budget but to prepare it for a short lapse of time is not convenient," the minister said.

"We're well known for hosting two games because we had the time and money to prepare so we're looking towards that period of time so that we can organize it well."

The minister suggested Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, the host of the 2015 games might be a better option and reiterated Fiji would stick to plans to bid for the 2027 games.