Newspaper is PANPA finalist

Update: 6:35PM THE Fiji Times is vying for three awards at the PANPA 2017 Advertising and Marketing Awards finals.
This follows shortlisting of the awards which names The Fiji
Times as a finalist in three
categories.
In the Marketing category, the newspaper is a finalist for
the Best Cause-Related Campaign or Community Service award for its special coverage
of "Post TC Winston" and for its Pinktober Campaign.
The second award the newspaper is in the running for is the Sponsorship
of the Year Award for its "2016 Rio Olympic Games" sponsorship.
The Kaila! Design your own newspaper project is a finalist
for the Best Young Reader Program.
The PANPA awards are the most prestigious in the region, attracting entries from across Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and
Asia.
The awards focuses on the brilliant journalism published
every day in newspapers and digital titles and pays attention also to skills of
photographers and colleagues in the print centres.
The awards night will be held on September 7, 2017 in
Sydney, Australia.