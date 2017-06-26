Tough competition for boxing

Update: 6:29PM CENTRAL Amateur Boxing is expecting their competition to get tough and competitive.
Association secretary Nemani Rokobuli said they were three
highlights that showed that boxing is starting to move it in its best
performance.
"We had 13 successful bouts and it showed the interest from
the community and youths as they wanting to join," Rokobuli said.
"We had a 10 year old female boxer who was ready but
unfortunately she didn�t have any opponent but it really shows women
participation in the sport."
"We acknowledge her participation and we hope to get in more
female to try out boxing so hopefully on our next competition we�ll be
releasing more women," he said.
The main highlight of the match was between two former
national reps Epeli Cokanasiga of Brave and Paulo Ratumaikoro of lighthouse who
was both had a split point decision from the referee and they really showed
true fight.
"Classy style of fighting and most importantly true
sportsmanship," he said.