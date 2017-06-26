Tough competition for boxing

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:29PM CENTRAL Amateur Boxing is expecting their competition to get tough and competitive.

Association secretary Nemani Rokobuli said they were three highlights that showed that boxing is starting to move it in its best performance.

"We had 13 successful bouts and it showed the interest from the community and youths as they wanting to join," Rokobuli said.

"We had a 10 year old female boxer who was ready but unfortunately she didn�t have any opponent but it really shows women participation in the sport."

"We acknowledge her participation and we hope to get in more female to try out boxing so hopefully on our next competition we�ll be releasing more women," he said.

The main highlight of the match was between two former national reps Epeli Cokanasiga of Brave and Paulo Ratumaikoro of lighthouse who was both had a split point decision from the referee and they really showed true fight.

"Classy style of fighting and most importantly true sportsmanship," he said.