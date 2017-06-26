Post-Brexit duty-free access for poorest countries

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:29PM THE United Kingdom has announced that 48 of the world's poorest countries will retain duty-free access to UK markets after the UK leaves the European Union.

This announcement has been said to provide some reassurance to a large number of developing countries that may be concerned that they will lose their preferential access to the UK post-Brexit.

The commitments were announced in a joint statement by the Secretaries for International Development and International Trade.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins said in a statement today that this announcement reaffirmed the UK's commitment to development as part of its trade policy, which would see the world's least developed countries that included many Pacific Island countries to receive a duty free quota free access to the UK market.

This would mean no tariffs will be charged on goods arriving in the UK from those countries.

Ms Hopkins said the UK's first priority was to deliver continuity in its trading arrangements with developing countries as it leaves the EU.

She said the Departments for International Trade and International Development were working closely together on the UK's future trade policy with developing countries.

The key areas of trade between the Pacific and the UK include sugar (Fiji), oil and gas (Papua New Guinea) and fisheries (Solomon Islands).