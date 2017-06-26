Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 26 June

Data imperative for decision-making: PS

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, June 26, 2017

Update: 6:17PM THERE is an increased need to rely on rapidly available information that can influence the decision-making process as new policies and systems are to be developed to respond to the rapidly changing labour environment.

Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations permanent secretary Salaseini Daunabuna highlighted this while officiating at the opening the five-day workshop on Labour Market Information Systems (LMIS) for the ministry;s officials and relevant stakeholders at De Vos on the Park in Suva today.

The workshop aims to get participants to understand aspects on data collection, data analysis and how those data can be converted for support in decision-making.

"We need accurate and reliable data to assist in improving our systems and processes and produce efficient and effective policies that contribute to economic growth; improve productivity and holistically achieving the strategic business objectives of any organisation," Ms Daunabuna said.

She thanked and extended her appreciation to the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO), especially to the APO LMIS expert Pacifique Karinda for facilitating the workshop and information sharing relating to the implementation of labour market information.

The workshop ends this Friday.








