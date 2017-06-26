Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 26 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Regional experts strengthen collaboration

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, June 26, 2017

Update: 6:10PM A CONFERENCE that allows regional experts and stakeholders to strengthen collaboration to concrete resolutions being reached to outline the value in refreshing and animating scientific alliances was opened in Nadi today.

In opening the conference, Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya said Government recognised the importance and impacts that geo-science played in engineering strategies to mitigate the unrelenting and imminent threats of climate change from the perception of Geoscientists.

"This is by no means a small undertaking; it requires a collaborative effort to ensure that the Pacific realises opportunities for sustainable ocean development focusing on targeted growth that can be measured upon scientific principles and data," Mr Koya said.

Founded in 1984 by South Pacific Applied Geo-science Commission (SOPAC) and UNESCO, the forum is an annual gathering of the region's expert in geo-science.

The forum plays a vital role in mapping out local and regional adaptation programs to further the region's collective struggles against the unforgiving effects of climate change.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 55.181552.1815
GBP 0.38410.3761
EUR 0.43800.4260
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokanauto guilty
  2. Ryan option
  3. Don't fear
  4. Medicine shortage
  5. 'Pay heed to concerns'
  6. Team commended
  7. 'Address high cost of living'
  8. Finau: Bauxite shipments reduced
  9. MP shares the spirit of Eid with children
  10. Waste water seeped into waterways, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  6. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  7. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  8. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  9. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)