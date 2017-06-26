Regional experts strengthen collaboration

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the 2017 Conference of Pacific Science, Technology and Resources (STAR) Network that opened in Nadi today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:10PM A CONFERENCE that allows regional experts and stakeholders to strengthen collaboration to concrete resolutions being reached to outline the value in refreshing and animating scientific alliances was opened in Nadi today.

In opening the conference, Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya said Government recognised the importance and impacts that geo-science played in engineering strategies to mitigate the unrelenting and imminent threats of climate change from the perception of Geoscientists.

"This is by no means a small undertaking; it requires a collaborative effort to ensure that the Pacific realises opportunities for sustainable ocean development focusing on targeted growth that can be measured upon scientific principles and data," Mr Koya said.

Founded in 1984 by South Pacific Applied Geo-science Commission (SOPAC) and UNESCO, the forum is an annual gathering of the region's expert in geo-science.

The forum plays a vital role in mapping out local and regional adaptation programs to further the region's collective struggles against the unforgiving effects of climate change.