SPTO commends ADB

Update: 5:56PM IT IS commendable that the Asian Development Bank has created a platform where sustainable eco-tourism can be highlighted.

The regional agency which promotes tourism, the South Pacific Tourism Organisation issued a statement today acknowledging the role the ADB played given the Pacific Update conference it staged in Suva last week.

A statement from the SPTO entitled �The New Travellers looking for environmentally responsible and culturally rich experiences� said the ADB Pacific Update featured a parallel session on Sustainable Eco-Tourism which �provided an opportunity for insightful discussions on sustainable tourism.�

The Sustainable Eco Tourism session included the participation of SPTO, Cook Islands Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism of the Solomon Islands.

The SPTO said the session was important because sustainable eco-tourism was still young in the region.

SPTO chief executive officer Chris Cocker presented a Regional Tourism Update at the meeting which highlight that a few countries had mainstreamed sustainable tourism policies in their national strategies which development partners had begun to assist in implementing.

�However, in terms of challenges, sustainable tourism practices can be expensive, there are weak governance and policy frameworks and enforcement processes in place as well as lack of adequate technical expertise in this area,� Mr. Cocker said.