SPTO commends ADB

Update: 5:56PM IT IS commendable that the Asian Development Bank has created a platform where sustainable eco-tourism can be highlighted.
The regional agency which promotes tourism, the South
Pacific Tourism Organisation issued a statement today acknowledging the role
the ADB played given the Pacific Update conference it staged in Suva last
week.
A statement from the SPTO entitled �The New Travellers
looking for environmentally responsible and culturally rich experiences� said
the ADB Pacific Update featured a parallel session on Sustainable Eco-Tourism which
�provided an opportunity for insightful discussions on sustainable tourism.�
The Sustainable Eco Tourism session included the
participation of SPTO, Cook Islands Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism of the Solomon
Islands.
The SPTO said the session was important because sustainable
eco-tourism was still young in the region.
SPTO chief executive officer Chris Cocker presented a
Regional Tourism Update at the meeting which highlight that a few countries had
mainstreamed sustainable tourism policies in their national strategies which development
partners had begun to assist in implementing.
�However, in terms of challenges, sustainable tourism
practices can be expensive, there are weak governance and policy frameworks and
enforcement processes in place as well as lack of adequate technical expertise
in this area,� Mr. Cocker said.