Moceisawana for Oceania

+ Enlarge this image Laisani Moceisawana is one of three 100m open grade women runners to this Wednesday's Oceania Athletics Championships. Picture: FT. File

Update: 5:32PM ADI CAKOBAU SCHOOL athletics captain Laisani Moceisawana has worked even harder since helping her school win back the Coca Cola Games title in April.

Now the Somosomo, Taveuni islander is excited to don her country's colours when the Oceania Athletics takes place in Suva on Wednesday June 28.

The 19 year old who is currently making the transition from high school student to full time athlete said she had put in the hard yards to make the team which was announced on Friday.

"I feel proud to be representing the country as we have been been training so hard lately and put in so much effort for the team," Moceisawana said.

She said the gruelling routine in the past few weeks had included two hours of early morning gym work with another two hours in the evening at the tracks six days a week.

Moceisawana she has also worked hard keep up her academic requirements in the hope of winning a scholarship overseas.

For now, the Coke Cola Games senior girls 100m gold medallist is focused on containing the excitement at being able to run against her idol, Pacific Sprint Queen Toea Wisil.

"It is not hard to juggle academics and training although I do have to cut down time spent with my friends. All you have to do is balance your obligations and commit your work unto the Lord," said Moceisawana.

Moceisawana and ACS teammate Makereta Naulu join the fastest woman in Fiji, Sisilia Seavula in the bid for the 100m title at the Oceania Games running against Wisil.

According to Athletics Fiji monitoring as at June this year, Moceisawana is currently ranked the fourth fastest woman in Fiji with a personal best time of 12.41s.

Sisilia Seavula ran her personal best time of 11.98s at the William Jewell College "Darrel Gourley Open" the United States in April.

Makereta Naulu is ranked second with a fastest time of 12.26s, and Braelynn Yee is ranked third a personal best of 12.38s.

Moceisawana equals Heleina Young at 4th place with the same time recorded at the Coke Games in April.

Team Fiji to the Oceania Athletics Meet:

Under 18 Girls: Salote Baravilala (100m), Braelynn Yee (100m), Louisa Tubailagi (100m & 200m), Serenia Ragatu (200m & 400m), Vika Bavui (200m), Virisila Radovu (400m), Ana Kaitoga (400m), Tuliana Tinai (HJ), Fane Sauvakacolo (TJ), Sovaia Vusona (LJ), Mereseini Waqatoki (LJ), Tarairi Erasito (SP & DT), Seinimili Cagilaba (DT), Elisabeta Lilicama (DT), Marica Bai (JT), Ateca Narisia (JT), Ilisapeci Loloma (JT), Vani Loloma (800m), Laisiana Seru (800m) and Saravina Nakaisawa (1500m).

Coaches: Antonio Raboiliku (Sprints & Distance), Rafaele Tunaulu (Sprints & Distance), Mitieli Savu (Horizontal Jumps), Eugene Vollmer (Horizontal Jumps), Benedito Qumi (Vertical Jumps) and Fesaitu Mario (Throws).

Under 18 Boys: Waisake Nakavu (100m), Tyrone Chambers (100m), Nemani Mudreilagi (100m & 200m), Kolinio Radrudru (200m), Apolosi Nawai (200m), Petero Veitaqomaki (400m), Douglas Matakibau (400m), Osea Baleinamau (400m), Aporosa Taqiri (LJ), Kolaia Ivi (HJ), Nikola Raiqeu (HJ), Joseva Talemaicakaudrove (DT), Darcy Cammick (JT) and Josua Daveta (800m & 1500m).

Coaches: Antonio Raboiliku (Sprints & Distance), Rafaele Tunaulu (Sprints & Distance), Mitieli Savu (Horizontal Jumps), Eugene Vollmer (Horizontal Jumps), Benedito Qumi (Vertical Jumps) and Fesaitu Mario (Throws).

Under 20 Girls: Heleina Young (100m), Akanisi Sokoiwasa (400m), Seinimili Maisamoa (400m), Mereoni Loki (200m & 400m), Jemima Ferguson (HJ), Terah Narayan (HJ), Alesi Bulisala (LJ & TJ), Mariana Talatoka (LJ), Senimili Vakamino (LJ & TJ), Merelita Tamaniceva (DT), Kinisimere Naivalu (DT), Katarina Lilicama (JT), Tupou Tuiloa (JT), Cilia Kalokalo (800m) and Vika Tuilomana (800m & 1500m)

Coaches: Antonio Raboiliku (Sprints & Distance), Moave Vu (Sprints & Distance), Sereseini Lala (Horizontal Jumps), John Iroa (Horizontal Jumps), Benedito Qumi (Vertical Jumps) and Fesaitu Mario (Throws & Distance).

Under 20 Boys: Tony Lemeki (100m), Malasebe Tuvusa (100m & 200m), Jim Colasau (200m), Viliame Tawake (400m), Melchizedek Katafono (400m), Tevita Senico (HJ), George Vokiti (HJ), Kitione Nasau (TJ), Penijamini Nasorowale (TJ), Mark Nasova (LJ), Jethro Lockington (LJ), Kavekini Vasuitaukei (LJ), Mua Cavuilati (SP), Isikeli Lumelume (SP), Josua Serukilagi (DT), Kautane Erasito (DT), Mosese Saqanavere (JT), Eronimo Vakarewa (JT), Jekesoni Yavala (800m), Petero Tuisiga (1500m) and Dave Raika (1500m).

Coaches: Antonio Raboiliku (Sprints & Distance), Moave Vu (Sprints & Distance), Sereseini Lala (Jumps), John Iroa (Jumps), Benedito Qumi (Vertical Jumps) and Fesaitu Mario (Throws & Distance).

Open Women: Makereta Naulu (100m & 200m), Sisilia Seavula (100m & 200m), Laisani Moceisawana (100m), Elenani Tinai (400m), Filomena Balobalo (200m & 400m), Elenoa Sailosi (4x100m), Nanise Tavisa (HJ), Rosalia Raqato (HJ), Asinate Kasowaqa (LJ & TJ), Mereoni Bonasere (SP), Ana Baleira (DT), Avelina Soakula (JT), Maria Noela (800m), Tavenisa Senigacali (800m), Camari Adilasaqa (1500m) and Raylin Mario (Heptathlon).

Coaches: Bola Tafo?ou (Sprints & Distance), Jone Delai (Sprints & Distance), Gabrieli Qoro (Horizontal Jumps), Benedito Qumi (Vertical Jumps) and Maurice Erasito/Albert Miller Snr (Throws).

Open Men: Vilisoni Rarasea (100m & 400m H), Aaron Powell (100m & 200m), Albert Miller Jnr (100m), Samuela Railoa (200m & 400m), Albert Miller Jnr (100m), Sailosi Tubuilagi (400m), Kameli Sauduadua (400m), Emosi Sukanaivalu (400m H), Errol Qaqa (110m H), Malakai Kaiwalu (HJ), Meli Kolanavanua (HJ), Eugene Vollmer (TJ), Kalaveti Mokosiro (TJ), Waisale Dausoko (LJ), Iosefo Kamusu (LJ), Sireli Bulivorovoro (LJ), Pramesh Prasad (5000w & 10000w), Rajeshwar Prasad (5000w), Mustafa Fall (SP), Setareki Matau (DT), Pita Tamani (JT), Amania Isa (JT), Leslie Copeland (JT), John Sade (Decathlon), Navitalai Naivalu (Decathlon), Atama Vunibola (1500m), Viliame Salusalu (800m & 1500m), Josua Raivanua (800m), Avikash Lal (5000m & 10000m), Jeremaiah Singh (5000m & 10000m), Kennol Narayan (5000m & 10000m) and Abhineet Ram (HT).

Coaches: Bola Tafo?ou (Sprints & Distance), Jone Delai (Sprints & Distance), Gabrieli Qoro (Horizontal Jumps), Benedito Qumi (Vertical Jumps) and Maurice Erasito/Albert Miller Snr (Throws).

Masters Women: Lorna Cammick (100m & LJ) and Marama Qerewaqa (100m & SP).

Masters Men: Noel Singh (400m), Roveen Permal (100m), Pio Qerewaqa (100m, 400m & LJ), Albert Barty Miller (SP), Semisi Bainivalu (100m, 400m & LJ), Esala Talebula (400m) and Bimlesh Prasad (400m & LJ).

Para Women: Laniana Serukalou (SP) and Naibili Vatunisolo (SP).

Coaches: Freddy Fatiaki and Fuata

Para Men: Leslie Tikotikoca (JT & SP), Iosefo Rakesa (SP), Jone Bogidrau (SEATED SP), Ranjesh Prakash (LJ & JT), Varayame Naikolevu (SEATED SP), Yabaki Sili (100m) and Luther Solomone (100m & 200m).

Coaches: Freddy Fatiaki and Fuata