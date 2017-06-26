Emphasis on parents' role in children's lives

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kalabu Primary School students commemorate International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the school today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 4:45PM PARENTS make a huge difference in a child's life, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Speaking at the opening of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADAIT) at Kalabu Primary School in Nasinu this morning, the minister emphasised on the important role of parents.

"Our children react to situations at home and take refuge in bad habits when they realise that no one gives them time at home," Dr Reddy said.

"I call upon community groups, village settlements, clubs and associations to re-align their communities and bring about their inputs in their effort to fight issues."

Dr Reddy said this week, all schools in Fiji would observe IDADAIT as the ministry aimed to raise awareness, inspire and mobilise the support for drug control and anti-substance abuse.

The theme for this year is 'Our Health, Our Life, Our Responsibility'.