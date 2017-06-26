Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 26 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Emphasis on parents' role in children's lives

LITIA CAVA
Monday, June 26, 2017

Update: 4:45PM PARENTS make a huge difference in a child's life, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Speaking at the opening of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADAIT) at Kalabu Primary School in Nasinu this morning, the minister emphasised on the important role of parents.

"Our children react to situations at home and take refuge in bad habits when they realise that no one gives them time at home," Dr Reddy said.

"I call upon community groups, village settlements, clubs and associations to re-align their communities and bring about their inputs in their effort to fight issues."

Dr Reddy said this week, all schools in Fiji would observe IDADAIT as the ministry aimed to raise awareness, inspire and mobilise the support for drug control and anti-substance abuse.

The theme for this year is 'Our Health, Our Life, Our Responsibility'.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 55.181552.1815
GBP 0.38410.3761
EUR 0.43800.4260
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokanauto guilty
  2. Ryan option
  3. Don't fear
  4. Medicine shortage
  5. 'Pay heed to concerns'
  6. Team commended
  7. 'Address high cost of living'
  8. Finau: Bauxite shipments reduced
  9. MP shares the spirit of Eid with children
  10. Waste water seeped into waterways, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  6. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  7. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  8. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  9. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)