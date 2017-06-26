WHO provides outbreak support

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Corinne Capuano, the WHO Representative in the Pacific. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:44PM STANDARD World Health Organisation protocols on how to deal with an infectious outbreak have been given to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

This is according to the Dr Corinne Capuano the Director of Pacific Technical Support and WHO Representative in the Pacific.

The head of the WHO in the Pacific was responding to questions sent by this newspaper about local efforts to control the outbreak of two bacteria considered the most dangerous according to a list the United Nations health agency released on February 27.

Dr. Capuano said her organisation was working with the MOH to contain the current outbreak of the Acinetobacter baumannii and Klebsiella Pneumoniae currently affecting the Colonial War Memorial Hospital�s (CWMH) Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

WHO has standard operating procedures to respond to outbreaks such as for this situation in Fiji. There is also comprehensive guidance on infection prevention and control measures needed to control such outbreaks. We have provided these SOPs and guidelines to MHMS.

She said an infection outbreak is an unusual event but said the occurrence of outbreaks of drug resistance bacteria was wide spread.

"As for the Acinetobacter baumannii, it is still considered an emerging pathogen in hospital settings, usually in intensive care units with babies representing a significant risk group," the WHO said.

Any outbreak is unusual and many pathogens on the list of the antibiotic-resistant bacteria we released in February are widely spread so outbreaks caused by them are quite common.

Following the emergence of news two weeks ago, leaked to this newspaper of the second occurrence of Acinetobacter baumannii at the NICU, hospital authorities met with WHO officials to seek assistance.

"Identifying the bacteria is challenging for many clinical laboratories so the fact that the laboratory in Fiji was able to identify this bacteria shows quite good laboratory capacity in the country," Dr. Capuano said.

"WHO has provided guidance to the CWMH related to infection prevention and control, especially in reviewing their response activities to ensure compliance to WHO recommendations and in monitoring cases to ensure early additional support if needed."

"Personal protective equipment was also donated to CWMH."