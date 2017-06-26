Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 26 June

Video on EU sugar project

LICE MOVONO
Monday, June 26, 2017

Update: 4:25PM A VIDEO which documents the work of the European Union to support sugar cane belt communities in their work to reduce dependence on Sugar will be launched tomorrow.

The short film, titled "Beyond the Cane Fields" is part of the "Improvement to Key Services in Agriculture"(IKSA) project which the EU funded to the value of FJD10.2million (EURO4.4m).

Implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC), the project was conducted over six years.

A statement from the SPC said the video would showcase the IKSA project over 14-minutes.

"The short film, titled Beyond the Cane Fields shares stories from sugarcane farmers about their challenges and successes, as well as the impact that the work of the IKSA project has had on improving their livelihoods and providing them with new opportunities to diversify their income," the SPC said.








