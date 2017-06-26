Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 26 June

Youths call for end of torture

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, June 26, 2017

Update: 4:16PM FIJI'S Social Democratic and Liberal Party (SODELPA) Youth Forum is calling on the Government to investigate and bring justice for all families who had lost loved ones to brutality, torture or inhumane treatment.

This was highlighted by Forum president Jope Koroisavou in a statement as they joined the world in remembering the United Nations Day to Support Victims of Torture.

"For this very significant day, we the SODELPA Youth are calling for the end of torture, intimidation, degradation and inhumane treatment of our fellow Fijians," Mr Koroisavou said.

"We are calling on our leaders to ensure that laws are enacted to protect the rights of fellow citizens who have been subject to torture and other cruel, inhumane and or degrading treatment," he said.

"We are calling on our disciplined forces to uphold the rule of law and to not be the law unto themselves.

"We are calling on civil society to be the voice of the dead and of those people who have been silenced."

Mr Koroisavou has also called on the Government to implement the recommendations of Amnesty International 2016 report on Fiji titled 'Beating Justice' as the guideline for reforms in making Fiji free and safe again.








