Grantham road works

+ Enlarge this image This section of Grantham Road will be subject to resealing works beginning tonight. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:15PM MOTORISTS travelling along Grantham Road from tonight are being advised to expect delays from 7pm to 6am daily until Friday June 30.

This is because Grantham Road, starting from the Laucala Bay Road intersection and extending 250 meters ending at Damodar City, will be removed and resealed by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA).

This work will take place at night starting today June 26.

The FRA remains optimistic that its contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways will wrap up the work before the long weekend.

In a statement, the FRA reiterated that those works would take place at night, however, motorists were again reminded that this was still an active site and to drive within the posted speed limits.

The total cost of this improvement work is approximately $499,431.43.