Eight schools progress to eco-contest final

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:12PM AN eco-contest final that creates awareness on issues relating to climate, energy and environment in the Pacific will be hosted by the University of Fiji (UniFiji) this Thursday, June 29.

UniFiji's Priytama Singh says the quiz falls in line with the Department of Science strategic plan as well as its commitment towards COP23 awareness.

"This event is in line with our strategic priority of environmental and social responsibility and this year's contest will place even greater emphasis on climate issues in support of Fiji?s Presidency of COP23 deliberations in Bonn, Germany," Ms Singh said.

She said it also provided a platform for high school students through which those issues could be effectively dealt with.

A total of 19 schools from around the Western Division participated in the competition with only the top eight schools qualifying to the pool rounds and finals.

Teams for the UniFiji-McDonald's Eco-Contest finals have been drawn and are as follows:

Pool A: Penang Sangam High School, Tilak High School, Natabua High School, Central College

Pool B: Sangam S.K.M College (SSKMC), Pundit Vishnu Deo Memorial College, Lautoka Andhra Sangam College, Votualevu College