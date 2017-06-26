Eight companies approved to inspect vehicles

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Eight agencies are now performing defect inspection like shown here at the Land Transport Authority. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:02PM FIJI'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has provisionally approved eight motor vehicle companies as Authorised Motor Vehicle Inspection Agencies (AMVIAs) to carry out vehicle inspections for private and commercial vehicles.

LTA chief executive officer Carmine Piantedosi said they were gradually opening up this service to other companies so people did not always need to go to LTA for vehicle inspections.

He said this new service would boost the LTA's vehicle inspection service delivery.

This means car owners will be able to get their vehicles inspected for its annual warrant of fitness/registration at a licensed agency.

And once the vehicle has passed all the tests, the owner can take the completed documentation to LTA and receive the new registration sticker.

"It is encouraging to see these vehicle agencies stepping up and willing to make the necessary investments in specialised equipment necessary to help them service their customers better," Mr Piantedosi said.

The eight companies - Carpenters Motors, Asco Motors, Wheels Pacific, Kia Motors, Eskay Motors, Millennium Motors, Dee Ace and Motor Management Services Ltd - are awaiting final approval subject to meeting the required compliance levels.