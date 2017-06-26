Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 26 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New course launched on climate financing

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, June 26, 2017

Update: 3:48PM A NEW course titled 'Understanding and Accessing Climate Finance' was launched this morning at the University of the South Pacific.

This course is a joint undertaking between the USP and the USAID's Ready and Adapt Asia-Pacific projects.

The two-week course is anticipated to help participants to access and manage future climate funding in the Pacific.

A statement from the US Embassy in Suva stated that the course was the first activity sponsored by USAID's new Ready project and draws on the experience of the USAID Adapt Asia-Pacific project, which over the past six years had assisted governments and other partners to access international climate financing.

US ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin said the US government was pleased to partner with Pacific island governments and the private sector to strengthen the resilience of the communities in the region to natural disasters.

Participants include government officials and representatives from the private sector who have an interest in understanding climate finance and who will manage the preparation of future climate change adaptation projects.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 55.181552.1815
GBP 0.38410.3761
EUR 0.43800.4260
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokanauto guilty
  2. Ryan option
  3. Don't fear
  4. Medicine shortage
  5. 'Pay heed to concerns'
  6. Team commended
  7. 'Address high cost of living'
  8. Finau: Bauxite shipments reduced
  9. MP shares the spirit of Eid with children
  10. Waste water seeped into waterways, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  6. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  7. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  8. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  9. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)