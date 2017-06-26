New course launched on climate financing

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:48PM A NEW course titled 'Understanding and Accessing Climate Finance' was launched this morning at the University of the South Pacific.

This course is a joint undertaking between the USP and the USAID's Ready and Adapt Asia-Pacific projects.

The two-week course is anticipated to help participants to access and manage future climate funding in the Pacific.

A statement from the US Embassy in Suva stated that the course was the first activity sponsored by USAID's new Ready project and draws on the experience of the USAID Adapt Asia-Pacific project, which over the past six years had assisted governments and other partners to access international climate financing.

US ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin said the US government was pleased to partner with Pacific island governments and the private sector to strengthen the resilience of the communities in the region to natural disasters.

Participants include government officials and representatives from the private sector who have an interest in understanding climate finance and who will manage the preparation of future climate change adaptation projects.