MoneyMinded: ANZ partners with Live and Learn

+ Enlarge this image ANZ's Sitiveni Marovia delivers MoneyMinded in Taveuni. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:29PM THE Australia New Zealand Banking group in Fiji has announced a partnership with Live and Learn to deliver the bank's flagship financial literacy program MoneyMinded.

Targeted at driving a savings culture in communities across Fiji, the program is a comprehensive suite of financial education resources designed by ANZ to assist adults in building their money management skills, knowledge and confidence.

A statement from the bank stated that this partnership involved the accreditation of Live and Learn trainers to deliver MoneyMinded to their staff and community members.

"We're excited about this partnership that helps spread our program across Fiji even further thanks to Live and Learn's extensive network," ANZ Fiji Country head Saud Minam said.

Mr Minam explained that MoneyMinded facilitators went through rigorous training to become accredited to the high standard expected of the program.

"We're committed to supporting the communities where we operate and we want to make a difference to the lives of all Fijians through increased awareness of the value of aspiring to achieve their goals through better spending habits and saving for their future."

Live and Learn executive director Christian Nielsen said the development benefits from strengthening women's role in the economy at all levels in society were well documented.

"These benefits include equity in participation, governance, health, education and policy development. We are delighted to be working with ANZ in this pursuit and see great benefits to Pacific islanders from this partnership," Mr Neilsen said.

MoneyMinded has been delivered to over 10,000 people across the Pacific since it was launched in the region in 2010.