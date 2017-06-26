5.5 mag earthquake in Fiji region

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.5 magnitude that occurred in the Fiji region this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:22PM A 5.5 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred this morning in the Fiji region.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department confirmed the earthquake occurred at 5.42am, and was located 223km Northwest from Nuku'alofa in Tonga, 295km Northeast from Doi Village, Ono-i-Lau, and 576km Southeast from Suva.

The unit stated the moderate size earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

It has also reassured members of the genera public that this earthquake did not pose any immediate threat to the region.