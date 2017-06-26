Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 26 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

5.5 mag earthquake in Fiji region

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, June 26, 2017

Update: 3:22PM A 5.5 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred this morning in the Fiji region.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department confirmed the earthquake occurred at 5.42am, and was located 223km Northwest from Nuku'alofa in Tonga, 295km Northeast from Doi Village, Ono-i-Lau, and 576km Southeast from Suva.

The unit stated the moderate size earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

It has also reassured members of the genera public that this earthquake did not pose any immediate threat to the region.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 55.181552.1815
GBP 0.38410.3761
EUR 0.43800.4260
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokanauto guilty
  2. Ryan option
  3. Don't fear
  4. Medicine shortage
  5. 'Pay heed to concerns'
  6. Team commended
  7. 'Address high cost of living'
  8. Finau: Bauxite shipments reduced
  9. MP shares the spirit of Eid with children
  10. Waste water seeped into waterways, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  6. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  7. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  8. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  9. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  10. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)