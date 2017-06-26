Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 26 June

Opposition strives to make Fiji "free again"

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, June 26, 2017

Update: 3:13PM FIJI'S Opposition party will continue to mount an effective offensive on the unjust laws and systems in place to ensure that there is freedom from torture.

Opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa stressed this point in a statement as the world marked the United Nations International Day Against Victims of Torture today.

She has appealed to various arms of Government and the media to become independent from political influence and begin to expose torture in Fiji and redress cases of victims of torture.

"We cannot afford to live in self-denial as a nation," Ro Teimumu said in the statement.

"The 1997 Constitution, which was a home-grown document, by consensus, guaranteed freedom and remedy in cases of abuse or denial of freedom.

"As opposed to that, the 2013 Constitution has caveats attached to it limiting freedom as well as access to reclamation of freedom."

Ro Teimumu said the Opposition was working to reclaim and rebuild Fiji.

"Let us make Fiji free again."

She said every Fijian should feel safe and secure to live and realise his or her full potential in the country.








