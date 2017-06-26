Say no to drugs, Nadi students reminded

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nadi Special School head teacher Reena Devi addresses students and guests from the Rotary Club of Hilo, Hawaii. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 3:06PM STUDENTS at the Nadi School for Special Education were reminded about the importance of saying no to drugs during International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking celebrations this morning.

Head teacher Reena Devi said every person in the country, including those living with disabilities, should actively contribute to society.

"You can't do that if you're taking drugs, cigarettes, alcohol or kava," Ms Devi said.

Representatives from the Rotary Club of Hilo, Hawaii also participated in the celebration.