Eid is universal: Opposition

LICE MOVONO
Monday, June 26, 2017

Update: 1:45PM THE message behind the Eid provides a universal platform for celebration given its celebration of the victory of good over evil.

This was the main gist of the message from the Leader of the Opposition, Ro Teimumu Kepa in celebration of the end of the Islamic holy month.

"The month of Ramadhan that heralds the Eid festival is dedicated to the cause of seeking divine intervention and spiritual healing. It is the time people seek redemption in the goodness of humanity," according to a statement from the Opposition office.

"The message of Eid is to realize the attributes of noble citizenry and render self-less service to fellow humans."








