Scientists discuss regional challenges

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, June 26, 2017

Update: 1:35PM SCIENTISTS and practitioners working and living in the Pacific met in Nadi today in a conference aimed at discussing four main issues of importance to Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS)

The Science Technology and Resources (STAR) Network 2017 was opened in Nadi this morning by Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism and Lands, Faiyaz Koya.

The theme of the event is 'Geosciences and Sustainable Ocean and Island Resources in the Pacific Islands Region.'

There are four main issues discussed at the conference; ocean geoscience, resources for Pacific Communities, science of natural hazards and risks to Pacific communities; and land use and infrastructure development on Pacific islands.

The conference is co-sponsored by the Government and the Pacific Community's (SPC) Geoscience Division but also supported by the Circum-Pacific Council. It will end on June 28.








