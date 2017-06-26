Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 26 June

Cokanauto guilty

AQELA SUSU
Monday, June 26, 2017

Update: 12:38PM JONE Cokanauto has been found guilty of rape, attempted rape and indecent assault charges in the High Court in Suva today.

While delivering his judgement, Justice Salesi Temo said he found the state witnesses credible and forthright.

Cokanauto, the leader of a religious sect called the Jezreel Lion of Judah was charged with five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and four counts of indecent assault.

The Judge told Cokanauto this morning that he had misrepresented John Chapter 4 from the Bible in order to corrupt young girls.

Justice Temo said he found state witnesses to be "not evasive" while the defence witnesses were in his opinion not "credible enough."

The Judge is expected to deliver Cokanauto's sentence tomorrow.

The state was represented by prosecutor, Meli Vosawale while Simione Valenitabua defended Cokanauto.








