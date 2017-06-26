/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Christians flock at Ratu Sukuna Park during the launch of the Bible Week on Saturday. Picture: RAMA

THE Bible Society of the South Pacific distributes about 100,000 Bibles and scriptures in Fiji annually.

Society general secretary Solomoni Duri said while Fiji received 100,000 Bibles, the society distributed 480 million Bibles worldwide per year.

He said as part of their work to spread the gospel to everyone, they also had a mobile application downloaded by 1700 people every month.

Mr Duri made the comments during the launch of the Bible Week at Ratu Sukuna Park on Saturday.

"I think generally it is to celebrate the Bible Society's work in the South Pacific and we think that we want to recommend the history of the work and churches through its work in building the nation through education, through the enlightenment of the indigenous population and also for Fijians of Indian descendants," Mr Duri said.

"We continue to live the same dream here in Fiji and also in the South Pacific, we continue to have that dream which is to make the scriptures available to everyone."

He said the society was trying to reach people wherever they were so that they could be helped through the word of God.

"People still have this crying need, although most use social media, but often people go back to the Bible, most see it as a place of refuge," he said.

"So we encourage people to think about reading the Bible more seriously as it should be the foundation of their lives instead of their gadgets which can articulate feelings and emotions of young people."