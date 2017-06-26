A union that opened doors of opportunity

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lemeki Baleitavua an elder of Maloku Lailai settlement in Qauia Village outside Lami. Picture: ATU RASEA

SEEKING better education and employment opportunities have always been the reason behind many people leaving their homes and islands to travel to urban areas.

The people of Maloku Village from the island of Moala in the Lau Group are no different.

This journey to Suva started way back in the 1940s when Jowalesi Cagi, from Maloku on the island of Moala, married Vilimoni Laca of Lami Village.

This unity became the bridge between the people of Maloku and Lami.

As the Tui Lami, na Taukei Vuo Opetaia Seru puts it, Tai Cagi, as she was known to many back then, did not know she would be a legend for the people of Maloku who left their island home to travel to Suva and other places in Fiji.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, Mr Seru said it was through Cagi that people from Maloku Village was given a piece of land, now called Maloku Lailai, located at the outskirts of Qauia Village, Lami.

Mr Seru said Cagi's husband, Laca, was a pure bred kai Lami. Both Laca's parents were from Lami Village, but his father belonged to the Nauluni clan and his mother from the Nasevou clan.

It was through Laca's maternal links that his wife's relatives were given a piece of land belonging to the Nasevou clan which they still occupied to this day.

He said Cagi and Laca lived with many other Lami villagers in the original Lami Village site, before they relocated to where the village was today.

The first village was located where the Wailada industrial area is presently located.

Although Mr Seru cannot recall the exact year Lami Village was relocated to its present site, he said the relocation was mainly because of the fact that Lami needed to be incorporated to be a town.

Wikipedia has it that Lami was officially declared a town in 1977.

Although Cagi and Laca did not have any children, Cagi's nephew Moape Temo was the second Maloku villager to travel to Suva and stayed with the couple.

According to Lemeki Baleitavua, 69, Maloku Lailai settlement was established in the early 1950s, .

It was his great, great-granduncle, Moape Temo who built the first house on Maloku Lailai.

Maloku Lailai can be accessed by a 10-minute car ride from Qauia Village bridge and if on foot, it is usually a 15 to 20 minutes walk.

He said Moape Temo, after being diagnosed with leprosy, was sent to Makogai Island, and when Makogai Island was closed in the 1960s, he came over to Suva and lived with the couple (Cagi and Laca) at Lami Village.

Mr Baleitavua said he arrived in Suva in 1968 and there were four families already residing at Maloku Lailai, these four families were all relatives of Cagi.

"I arrived in Suva as a youth, looking for work to support my younger brother. I managed to find work on a fishing boat and supported my brother until he found employment in a bank, he has now passed on," Mr Baleitavua said.

"Back then there were just about 10 houses in Qauia. There was no bridge and we would have to get off at the other end of the road and cross the river by paying one penny for a ride across the river on a punt."

Mr Baleitavua said when relatives from the island would send root crops and other food items, men and boys would carry these sacks of coconuts, and other food items on their backs, resting a couple of times along the way before they reached their homes.

"The houses in Qauia were very far apart, and a lot of us who came from the village to live here, stayed at Tukai Temo's house," he said.

"Most people have found good jobs and built their houses elsewhere, some have migrated and some returned to the village."

He said at one time, there were about three families living with Temo, and because they all came to Suva searching for better opportunities for their children, they all lived happily.

"We didn't have much back then, but we all lived happily together, it was like the survival of the fittest. We stayed with Tukai Temo until we could find work and build our own houses," he said.

"We really did struggle back then and we thank the people of Lami, especially its chief for allowing us to occupy this piece of land."

Mr Baleitavua said currently there were about 20 households with the population of Maloku Lailai now standing at about 100 people.

"Most families here still visit the village during Christmas. People of Maloku living here in Suva would charter a boat and families would travel to spend Christmas, Boxing Day and the New Year in the village before returning," he said.

Mr Baleitavua said most Maloku Lailai villagers were Methodist but they had families who had joined other denominations.

"Majority of us living here have continued to be members of the Methodist Church, in the village this is the only denomination there. But we have relatives here from other denominations," he said.

Maloku is one of the eight villages on the Island of Moala, in the Lau Group.

The other seven villages are Keteira, Naroi, Vunuku, Cakova, Nasoki, Nuku and Vadra.