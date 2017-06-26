Fiji Time: 12:06 PM on Monday 26 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police 'walk the beat'

Kalesi Mele
Monday, June 26, 2017

NADI police personnel rounded up Operation Veisiko around the Nawaicoba area in a bid to get the community on board with crime prevention.

Police chief operations officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said interaction with the people they served could have a positive impact in the prevention of crime.

"Never underestimate the impact conducting beat patrols can have on our operations," he said.

"Physically visiting those you serve not only allows you to have a better understanding of what exists in that community, but you also get to develop a personal relationship with the people you serve.

"Yes, we do have a lot on our plate and technology such as mobile phones can be used as a quick means of obtaining information, but we must also make time to revisit the basics of policing and that is to walk the beat."

He added community policing was about gaining people's trust.

"It's encouraging to hear feedback from the communities about the visitation conducted this past week and this should continue if you want to win and keep your community's trust and co-operation."

Areas visited include Mulomulo, Nawai and Nawaicoba areas.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65100.6320
JPY 55.181552.1815
GBP 0.38410.3761
EUR 0.43800.4260
NZD 0.68080.6478
AUD 0.65190.6269
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Don't fear
  2. 'Pay heed to concerns'
  3. Medicine shortage
  4. Finau: Bauxite shipments reduced
  5. 'Address high cost of living'
  6. Ryan option
  7. Team commended
  8. MP shares the spirit of Eid with children
  9. Maximising benefits from trade, investment
  10. Waste water seeped into waterways, says ministry

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio host cleared of rape Tuesday (20 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. No terror link Tuesday (20 Jun)
  5. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  6. Under scrutiny Wednesday (21 Jun)
  7. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Saune leads mergers and acquisitions at ATH Saturday (24 Jun)