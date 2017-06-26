Police 'walk the beat'

/ Front page / News

NADI police personnel rounded up Operation Veisiko around the Nawaicoba area in a bid to get the community on board with crime prevention.

Police chief operations officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said interaction with the people they served could have a positive impact in the prevention of crime.

"Never underestimate the impact conducting beat patrols can have on our operations," he said.

"Physically visiting those you serve not only allows you to have a better understanding of what exists in that community, but you also get to develop a personal relationship with the people you serve.

"Yes, we do have a lot on our plate and technology such as mobile phones can be used as a quick means of obtaining information, but we must also make time to revisit the basics of policing and that is to walk the beat."

He added community policing was about gaining people's trust.

"It's encouraging to hear feedback from the communities about the visitation conducted this past week and this should continue if you want to win and keep your community's trust and co-operation."

Areas visited include Mulomulo, Nawai and Nawaicoba areas.