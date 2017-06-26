FIA holds technical workshop

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Institute of Accountants development committee chairman Nitesh Lal (left) with acting deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji Esala Masitabua and RBF Financial Intelligence Unit director Razim Buksh at the FIA's Technical Workshop in Sigatoka.

THE Fiji Institute of Accountants (FIA) is working to ensure full-time members are abreast with technological advancement and their professional skills of development in the international and local accounting field are up to date.

FIA held a technical workshop with their members at the Warwick Fiji on Saturday.

In his opening remarks, FIA development committee chair Nitesh Lal said members were expected to complete not less than 40 hours of professional education annually.

This was a requirement in line with the International Education Standards issued by the International Federation of Accountants.

"The program organised by the Professional Development Committee for 2017 will provide the opportunities for all FIA members to meet this requirements," he said.

He also highlighted some of the major challenges faced by accountants.

These included rapid development within the accounting, assurance, finance and business advisory professions, requiring members to commit to a lifelong learning process.

"Technological advancements require members to be abreast with the latest technology in order to achieve competitiveness.

"A multi-stream approach is needed that is strong in the core accounting, assurance and finance areas but is broadened to include other knowledge and competencies in management, information technology and general business advice."

He added increasingly complex business transactions, sophisticated and principles-based accounting standards continually demanded a wide range of competencies.

"There is a growing need for independent opinions under new circumstances such as governance at both corporate and national levels and other new technical issues."