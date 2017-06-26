Firm to raise funds for cancer society with new initiative

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rajesh Patel director Motibhai Group, Miss Dove Alisi Vucago, Cancer survivor Nanise Marama and Abraham Gomes during the launch of the Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea at Motibhai's office, Walu Bay last week. Picture: JONA KONATACI

IN the bid to support the Fiji Cancer Society, the Motibhai Group of Companies have included to its Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea, another new initiative to raise funds.

Through the new initiative, five cents from the sale of every packet of Bushells Tea would go to the society.

Company resident director, Rajesh Patel said the company hoped to give a total of $91,000 by the end of the year through the two activities, the Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea and the five cents initiative.

Mr Patel said the five cents campaign would be for packets of Bushells Tea sold since the launch of the Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea from May through to September this year.

"Here, we expect the sum of over $30,000 to be generated. This sum is over and above what the Bushells Fiji Biggest Morning Tea will raise this year," Mr Patel said.

The Bushells Fiji Biggest Morning Tea campaign for last year alone raised $61,000 through organising of morning tea in corporate organisations, with proceeds collected from the morning tea directed to the Fiji Cancer Society.

"Motibhai Group's commitment as a sponsor of this event is by way of forwarding $15,000 per year as a start-up fund and this fund is for the purpose of Fiji Cancer Society arranging various collaterals, advertising costs in media to bring about awareness of this program and getting banners and billboards around the country," Mr Patel said.

The target set for this year's campaign is to raise around $100,000 for the society.