SSPHL offers hope

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav meets the President, Jioji Konrote, during a recent event. On the left is India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Vijay Kumar Singh. Picture: SUPPLIED

A MEDICAL company owned by New Zealand citizens has been bringing in specialists from India for the past five years to provide super specialty treatment in Fiji.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji, which is locally registered, has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The company has been providing open heart, joint replacement and neuro and spine surgeries at a cost set by the ministry.

Open heart surgery costs $25,000, $21,500 for a single knee or hip replacement and $31,500 for both hip and knee replacements.

Until recently, the company was also providing free screenings in cardiology (heart), neurology (brain) and oncology (cancer).

Today we talk to SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav on the forthcoming surgeries and the company's future plans.

FT: How many surgeries are you looking at in your team's visit from August 14?

Prof: As usual, we are looking at 40 open heart surgeries and 10 orthopedic surgeries as per our agreement.

FT: Isn't it possible to lower the cost of hip and knee replacement surgeries?

Prof: It's possible provided there's a large number of patients. The other factor is the type of implants being used, that is, branded, US Food and Drug Administration approved or otherwise. The cost depends on these factors.

FT: What could be the reason for the less number of patients you have for neuro and spine surgeries?

Prof: I believe it's lack of awareness. A large number of the Fijian population suffer from diabetes which is one of the causes of various problems like heart, kidney, spine, etc.

FT: What is SSPHL's future plan?

Prof: We are definitely spreading out to other countries and expanding our operations. We will also do some possible development in Fiji but we are not interested in going ahead in private sector. With the government or semi-government will be feasible.

FT: You said in the past that you trained locals in cardiology and neurology. Why not in orthopedics?

Prof: We are willing to train them in India in our supporting hospitals. It will be free for Fijian doctors but the doctor has to pay for airfare, accommodation and meals. We have trained Fijian nurses in India in orthopedics.

FT: What is the good thing in Fiji?

Prof: The political will is strong and positive, vibrant bureaucracy, positive approach and co-operative attitude of civil servants, the cooperation of the public and the media, which is working hard to raise awareness on health issues. Besides all these, India and Fiji have a close relationship with each other. During his recent visit to Fiji, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Vijay Kumar Singh offered the Indian Government's assistance.

* Open heart surgeries will be held for two weeks at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva from August 14. Hip and joint replacements will be at Lautoka Hospital for a week from the same date. Interested patients can contact the SSPHL Fiji officials via email: pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.