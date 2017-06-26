Training for RFMF

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image American ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin, left, and Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. Picture: RAMA

THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) will next month undergo humanitarian assistance training facilitated by the US Air Force.

American ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin said the same training was conducted in Kiribati and Tonga and the team would be arriving in Fiji to do the same for our military personnel.

"US marines are wrapping up an exercise in Kiribati and will be headed next to Tonga," she said.

"And next month, the US Air Force, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, and other regional partners will convene in Fiji to conduct Pacific Angel exercise dedicated to humanitarian assistance."

She said defence co-operation in support of regional and global stability, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and maritime security remained dynamic and vital today.

Ms Cefkin said the US Coast Guard and American Navy vessels served as platforms for Pacific Island Country authorities to enforce maritime laws and regulations as part of Shiprider Agreement.

The US has Shiprider Agreements with the Cook Islands, Kiribati, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshal Islands, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu. She said exciting developments had resulted from work between "our companies, our civil society organisation, and the people of our nations".

She said the US had also contributed to Fiji's flourishing tourism market, with US branded hotels in Hilton, Holiday Inn, Outrigger, Sheraton, Westin and Wyndham making Fiji a tourist destination.

Ms Cefkin also mentioned the presence of Peace Corps involvement in Fiji for the past 50 years.

"These are just snapshots of our engagements that I as the ambassador of the United States, am very proud of," she said.

"I look forward to continuing our dialogue, our joint work and partnership and I am confident that we will face the challenges and find solutions for any problems as partners and friends."