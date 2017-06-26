Fiji Time: 12:06 PM on Monday 26 June

Soldiers create vegetable garden for senior citizens

Kalesi Mele
Monday, June 26, 2017

TWENTY Republic of Fiji Military Forces officers based at the Sukanaivalu Barracks in Lautoka took time out to create a vegetable garden for residents at the Lautoka Golden Age Home in Natabua recently.

Residents of the home welcomed the initiative and were in high spirits when the officers visited.

The visit and initiative by the officers made residents feel good about being remembered by other members of the community.

The initiative was created to help ensure a regular supply of vegetables for the elderly who reside at the home.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa applauded the officers for their dedication and commitment towards the senior citizens.

"Having done this for the home has been a great help to the facility staff and the ministry is thankful to them," she said.

"The garden is a good initiative to provide residents of the home with subsistence crops which will be organic and healthy for the residents."

The Golden Age Home caters for a maximum of 40 people at a time.








