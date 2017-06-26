Indian ambassador urges more people to take up yoga

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Yoga teacher Ramba Maharaj leads participants through a yoga session during the International Day of Yoga at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

INDIA'S High Commissioner to Fiji, Vishvas Sapkal has urged more people to take up yoga as it could be beneficial to your health.

Mr Sapkal said this during the International Day of Yoga celebrations held at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka yesterday.

He said it was encouraging to see more young students take up yoga, with the recent celebrations in Suva gathering more than 3000 students at Albert Park to mark the special day.

"Before we offered yoga session in Suva, the children themselves started doing yoga and that was really encouraging," he said.

"I am sure we will not keep yoga as a one day event but take it home and practise it regularly.

"It's free, you don't need any equipment and you only need a little space and you can do it anywhere."

He said the International Day of Yoga was one of the most widely celebrated events in the world and was glad people in Fiji were actively pursuing it as a means of relaxation.

Yoga is a Hindu spiritual and ascetic discipline widely practised for health and relaxation.

"It is a health insurance without a single dollar investment."

Close to 100 people gathered at the Girmit Centre yesterday to mark the event.

Yoga is also streamlined into the education curriculum locally. Last year more than 30,000 school students participated in yoga day celebrations across the country.