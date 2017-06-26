Man allegedly assaults officer

/ Front page / News

A RAKIRAKI man was arrested yesterday for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

A fight broke out in front of a nightclub early yesterday morning, leading to the arrest.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said four police officers had been sent to the scene after receiving information of the fight.

In their efforts to try and control the crowd, the suspect allegedly punched one of the officers.

"He fled the scene, whereby the remaining officers gave chase and managed to arrest him a few metres away," she said.

"Investigations continue."