Illegal PSV drivers worry

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A police officer controls traffic at the checkpoint in Lomolomo, Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

SOME public service vehicle (PSV) drivers have been operating buses without the proper licence.

This was identified by Lautoka District Duavata Policing Committee chairman Amol Kumar.

Members of the committee had collaborated with police, forming a checkpoint at Lomolomo over the weekend where they identified several bus drivers operating without a PSV licence.

"It is important that members of the public are aware that bus drivers need to have their PSV licence visible to passengers," he said.

"If they don't have it, you need to ask, otherwise they're not legally allowed to drive public service transports."

The committee collaborated with police to set up the checkpoint after a high number of accidents were reported in the Lautoka-Sigatoka corridor recently.

Mr Kumar said there were vehicles that refused to stop.

"These are the type that have something to hide. It is against police policy to chase a vehicle and so we've noted their number plates and will have a freeze order placed to ascertain why they did not stop when required."

He added one of the most common issues faced at checkpoints was the inability of drives to produce their licence on demand.

"Drivers must carry this at all times. It's the law and you must produce upon demand by somebody of authority. These are the little things that drivers need to work on.

"We are trying to make our communities safer and hope drivers particularly, for public service transports have the proper licence. It is only fitting, particularly when you are dealing with people's safety."