Head of State joins 4FJ movement

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta and President Jioji Konrote pledge their support for the 4FJ campaign. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

PRESIDENT Jioji Konrote has shown his support for the 4FJ movement, becoming its newest champion.

Mr Konrote made his personal commitment to forego eating kawakawa and donu during their peak spawning months, June through September, at the 2017 National Women's Expo at the Vodafone Arena last week.

Along with Mr Konrote, permanent secretary for Ministry of Social Welfare, Women and Poverty Alleviation Josefa Koroivueta also pledged his support for the campaign.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau also made his 4FJ pledge earlier this month.

The flurry of high level government pledges emphasises the Fijian Government's announcement early this month to ban the fishing and sale of kawakawa and donu from June through September.

Campaign initiators Change Fiji, in a statement, said that kawakawa and donu, commonly called grouper fish, were particularly vulnerable because they gathered predictably each year in the same spots to breed.

"Those sites are commonly fished heavily, leaving few fish behind to restock Fiji reefs," the statement said.

"Of the known breeding site in Fiji, 80 per cent are declining or gone.

"The ban would allow the fish to breed each year and help restock Fiji's reefs, boosting the food security and livelihoods of Fiji communities.

"More than 11,000 people have pledged publicly, including a cross-sector coalition of Fiji's institutions and individuals, faith-based organisations and two national supermarket chains."

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had also made his pledge at the start of the 2015 breeding season.